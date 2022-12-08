 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stardeus update for 8 December 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.140 (2022.12.08)

Share · View all patches · Build 10108015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.6.140 (2022.12.08)

  • [Balance] Jukebox will require less skill than Treadmill
  • [UI/UX] Move Lit Glass Floor to the right category in the Build Menu
  • [UI/UX] Add 3 modes for viewing electricity grid overlay (Auto, Connectors Only and All)
  • [Graphics] Fix damage cracks size would depend on map size
  • [Graphics] Fix name texts would jitter when beings are moving around
  • [Graphics] Fix being sprites could start jittering when they were going diagonally
  • [Graphics] Make Weapons stick to the being body instead of moving on their own
  • [Graphics] Improve drone hover and robot body animations
  • [Performance] Improve performance with extreme amount of beings and objects
  • [Performance] Improve inventory system performance with excessive amount of materials in the map
  • [Audio] Change Sentry select sound
  • [Audio] Change Cleaning Bot select sound
  • [Bug] Fix Breach Capsules, Storage Capsules and Stasis Pods would spin forever if they missed the landing spot
  • [Bug] Fix Capsules and Pods could miss the ship during Defragmentation sequence

Changed files in this update

Stardeus Prod Win64 Depot 1380916
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Linux Depot 1380917
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Mac Depot 1380918
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link