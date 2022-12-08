Patch notes: v0.6.140 (2022.12.08)

v0.6.140 (2022.12.08)
- [Balance] Jukebox will require less skill than Treadmill
- [UI/UX] Move Lit Glass Floor to the right category in the Build Menu
- [UI/UX] Add 3 modes for viewing electricity grid overlay (Auto, Connectors Only and All)
- [Graphics] Fix damage cracks size would depend on map size
- [Graphics] Fix name texts would jitter when beings are moving around
- [Graphics] Fix being sprites could start jittering when they were going diagonally
- [Graphics] Make Weapons stick to the being body instead of moving on their own
- [Graphics] Improve drone hover and robot body animations
- [Performance] Improve performance with extreme amount of beings and objects
- [Performance] Improve inventory system performance with excessive amount of materials in the map
- [Audio] Change Sentry select sound
- [Audio] Change Cleaning Bot select sound
- [Bug] Fix Breach Capsules, Storage Capsules and Stasis Pods would spin forever if they missed the landing spot
- [Bug] Fix Capsules and Pods could miss the ship during Defragmentation sequence
Changed files in this update