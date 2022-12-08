Patch Notes for v2.2.2
Fixes:
- Fixed a description typo on Thorns enchantment claiming to give an incorrect value of 10 instead of 1
- Fixed an issue with Splash enchantment introduced as of 2.2.0 giving a rounded down value of 0
- Fixed an issue with Damage multiplier enchantment introduced as of 2.2.0 giving a rounded down value of 0
- Fixed an issue with Double Lifesteal giving you an incorrect value of (current lifesteal amount * 10)
- Fixed an issue with Double Block giving you an incorrect value of (block amount * 10)
