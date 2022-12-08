 Skip to content

Relapse update for 8 December 2022

v2.2.2

8 December 2022

v2.2.2

Patch Notes for v2.2.2

Fixes:

  • Fixed a description typo on Thorns enchantment claiming to give an incorrect value of 10 instead of 1
  • Fixed an issue with Splash enchantment introduced as of 2.2.0 giving a rounded down value of 0
  • Fixed an issue with Damage multiplier enchantment introduced as of 2.2.0 giving a rounded down value of 0
  • Fixed an issue with Double Lifesteal giving you an incorrect value of (current lifesteal amount * 10)
  • Fixed an issue with Double Block giving you an incorrect value of (block amount * 10)

