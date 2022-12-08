 Skip to content

Hero's Hour update for 8 December 2022

Major Update Out Now!

Hi everyone,

As part of the Turn-Based Fest, we're glad to announce the latest update is now live - including tons of new features! 🎉

FULL PATCH NOTES

MAJOR FEATURES
  • Potency has been reworked entirely
  • Demonology and Necromancy now allow choosing the produced unit
  • Spellbook now has sorting and filtering
  • Mana Wells have had their effect changed slightly, but now appear sometimes during normal map generation
  • Some cool new hero portraits
  • Sorcery rework
  • Mysticism rework
  • Wisdom rework
  • 40 new spells added
  • Devour now uses unit power instead of cost, but shows the stat gain as you're targeting the spell so there's less need for guessing
  • Fixed a graphical bug with Aether Forge spell offers which sometimes would show the wrong frame
  • Spell targeting graphics updated
  • Tired mechanic rework. Adventure map buildings that took "2 days" have been altered for the new system. Tired is now a debt of movement points. For instance, tired 5 means that next turn your hero will have 5 less movement points. Tired 25 means your hero will pay off 17 movement points next turn (remaining unmoveable) and then the last 8 the day after again.
  • New Catapult mechanic
  • New mechanic handling walls that are damaged before entering battle
  • New UI that shows movement order controls
  • Low Graphics setting that removes blood particles, numbers, corpses and spell effects during combat, as well as overworld mini-armies, minecarts and particles
  • High graphics setting adds in denser obstacles
  • High graphics setting adds in weather effects
MINOR CHANGES
  • Skill descriptions now display fully without needing to press shift. The detailed description is slightly faded in colour
  • Using the Aether Forge to gain mana can now set the hero's mana above max
  • Nomads can now trade artifacts with normal heroes (still cannot trade units)
  • Poison and Fire damage effects in combat now no longer deal any damage after combat is finished
  • Malediction and Bane texts have been updated to better reflect their effects
  • Auto-resolve prompt now also appears for tiny AI-controlled armies
  • Made it so that you no longer accidentally press the start battle button when positioning units behind it
  • Early encounters now no longer have Fireflies or units with Cinderspirit
  • Shadowy units no longer leave corpses
  • EXPERIMENTAL: Midas Touch hero skill also applies to some of their spec units
  • Fire Shield and Air Shield spells reworked
  • Meteor Shower renamed to Tectonic Shift. Icon and graphics changed
  • Golden corpses have been greatly optimised
  • Modded heroes which use faction classes now will show up naturally during gameplay, such as in tavern
  • New unit ability icons for Retaliation, Quick Strike, Taunt, Savage, Leech Life
  • The game will now correctly remember faction and hero choice when returning to main menu. Only works if the game was started recently - not loaded
  • The Saviour unit ability from Flesh Wonders now has halved effect when targeting enemy units
  • The Saviour unit ability now also works on Pillar (sans Monk), Arcane (sans Goblin Gunner) and Wild (sans Satyr) faction humanoids
  • Saviour unit ability has been reworded to make this clear
  • Loss and win screens for Hotseat mode should now work more correctly
  • Shadowcloning now shows where your units will appear
  • Army displays now look different to better fit larger unit sprites and to better show the number of units
  • Overworld armies hover-over displays are now drawn differently to reduce the distance between army and display when zoomed far out
  • Town tooltips have been overhauled
  • New log that shows what spells are cast by heroes, units, abilities and skills during combat
  • Spells no longer prioritise tier 1 units when the closest unit is the hero (very important for Shadowcloning)
  • The skills one can choose when leveling up are now highlit in yellow
  • Movement order controls have been improved
  • Optimisation of background processes
  • Neutral encounters now show a number of stars next to their difficulty rating. This shows their army sizes
  • Graphics for dragons and great hydra updated
  • Damage stat for units is now shown as a range instead of a single number
COMBAT AI CHANGES
  • AI for a specific unit no longer switches targets randomly, instead having random weights of targeting for any unit pairing
  • Ranged units now spend some time moving away from enemies while their attack is on cooldown
  • Ranged units no longer slowly inch forward throughout combat while an enemy is within range
  • When no enemy units are close, unit AI now searches for a far-away unit more consistently instead of switching between distant targets
  • Unit AI now often keeps targeting the same enemy for several AI steps in a row, thus becoming more reliable and faster. It switches targets about once per second, so still should target correctly
  • Combat AI should now run slightly faster
BALANCE CHANGES
  • Week of Poverty now reduces gold income from towns to 50% (instead of 0%)
  • Gold cost of using Diplomacy has been reduced significantly
  • Damage from Burning is increased. Chance of applying Burning has been decreased
  • Damage from Poison is increased. Chance of applying Poison has been decreased
  • Siren Song now has a 3 day cooldown instead of 4 day cooldown
  • Conflux now scales slightly more with higher mana spells
  • Versatile now removes the deadzone where ranged units can neither attack with ranged or melee attacks
  • Toxicology now spreads a bit less poison at longer distances
  • Great Hydras now spawn every 10 days instead of every 15 days. Sacrificing artifacts decreases the timer by less
  • Disbanding Avatars will not make the cost of recruiting a new Avatar go down
  • Bodyguards units now regen faster
  • Pearls can now be used for 1 growth units
  • Heroes in combat now have +10 hp per level and +1 damage per level
  • Copies of units with bodyguards ability now only create one bodyguard
  • Reduced gold gained from selling artifacts
  • Summoning spells now use a different formula, summoning significantly more units with high spellpower
  • Duplicate spell nerfed
  • Low rank demonology now offers less expensive units
  • Rage unit ability is now 50% stronger
  • Elementals spawned by the Conflux skill now lose health less quickly (about 30% more slowly)
  • Explosion unit ability now has a smaller AOE when caused by a nonpermanent or neutral unit dying
  • Explosion unit ability now deals less damage not only for nonpermanent units, but also for neutral units
  • Rune of Air no longer reduces luck strike chance of units with high luck - instead, the cyclones summoned last for shorter time
  • Rune of Burning and Rune of Death now no longer override the burning or deathstriking abilities of the units
  • Rune of Death now creates slightly more skeletons, but reduces luck and morale by 1
  • Rune of Ice now has a larger chance to proc and deals more damage
  • Diplomacy will now always at least give a single unit (even in case of dragons)
  • Heroes that are camping remain tired
  • Counting house now gives +500 gold per day, but costs more
  • Cost to develop potential mines has been reduced
  • Flying units now have a cooldown between each time they use their execution
  • Copies of units with bodyguards ability now only create one bodyguard
    FIXES
  • Skills that give a flat bonus to health or damage now always apply before skills which multiply health or damage
  • The icon that shows that a unit is fleeing now draws in front instead of behind the unit - it would become obscured by big unit sprites
  • Fixed Forlorn Cloister
  • First Aid tent no longer prioritises neutral units above permanent units
  • Permanent units rezzed by first aid or other effects now have abilities requiring permanence apply to them
  • Fixed a bug that made Armorer change units projectile sprite instead of giving projectile protection
  • Salted units don't recreate bodyguards
  • Fixed a bug that blocked selection of alternate heroes
  • Lexicon now shows heroes in the same order as the hero selection menu
  • Fixed heroes taking much longer to return to battle if they were slowed before "dying"
  • The Tired text in the GUI now disappears when hovering over movement bar, so that you can still see daily movement points
  • Fixed a low chance for a whole unit group to spawn as Pond Champions instead of Toadfrogs
  • The rare chance for a toadfrog to spawn as a pond champion now works correctly with casualties
  • Fixed being offered zero units via Diplomacy in rare circumstancces - instead, the diplomacy pop-up just won't trigger now
  • Fixed a bug that made Call Beasts summon Militia instead of Snouthogs on Dirt and Bamboo Forest terrains
  • Daily gold income from units with Taxpayer now shown in the gold income tooltip
  • Monolith description changed to better reflect its effect
  • The income UI no longer shows rare resource income from Tainted mines, but now shows them under Gold income
  • The income UI now correctly shows Overgrown mines
  • Power of Elementals and Desperado achievements now can unlock even if the enemy is neutral
  • Fixed a crash that occured in classic town screen when hovering over the gold cost of a high tier unit
  • Fixed a rare crash relating to a save_info.txt file being mysteriously empty
  • Warmachines now move to the position of the boat in naval combat while setting up armies
  • Wargroups deployed mid battle are now less chaotic in where they can be deployed. They are now deployed at the edges of the map
  • Xp gained messages now show the correct number in the case of learning
  • Lower resolution displays now have the number of towns and heroes displayed in the HUD reduced
  • Rightclicking a group of units on the battlefield will now split the group correctly even when playing at 2x speed
  • Hidden beasts can now no longer be discovered on top of your hero
  • Avatars can no longer get infinite movement by equipping and unequipping artifacts that increase movement
  • Fixed a bug that could make the game get stuck while using Firegating and Firetrapping and making a movement order into the space in the spellbook where the spell is, then cancelling the spell
  • Reduced the chance that parts of the map are inaccessible due to a building spawning close to your town and blocking off the path
  • Fixed a bug that made units look wrong when leaving the state of being a frog
  • Summoned units dying at end of combat no longer cast spells via Destruction
  • Mastery buffs will no longer apply to the hero as a unit in combat
  • Conscription center now as expected when discharging units worth more than 1 level of Discharge income increase
  • Combat camera will no longer be able to leave the battlefield no matter which camera setting you use
  • Fixed a bug that made the combat camera jitter crazily right after starting combat
  • Wail will no longer affect undead or mechanical units
  • Using town portal now sends the hero to the correct tile, and also makes them the visiting hero
  • Forlorn Cloister now more correctly converts the spells that heroes know
  • fixed reviving evolved units becoming new units in your army
  • More than 100 neutral modded units can now be loaded in

