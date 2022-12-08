 Skip to content

Chonky - From Breakfast to Domination update for 8 December 2022

Update 2022.12.08

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tldr:

  • We got our first two quests and an interactive map now. Also, some quality of life improvements like auto stat comparison for items were added and a few new sounds.

Fixes:

  • fixed Snaily/Big Maggod/MagGOD spit sounds (does sound more like spiting and less like farting now)
  • fixed weapons only displaying their level 1 damage, not their real, leveled up damage
  • fixed stats window not automatically scaling with the size of the content

Additions:

  • added the first two quests into the game
  • added a new page to the diary with a map and a quest log
  • added an automatically updating little Chonky head onto the map, showing you where you currently are
  • added our first NPC, Simple Chonk
  • added auto item stat comparison when hovering over an item with something already equipped in its slot
  • added chub playground (little Chubbs running around and playing north of the town)
  • added new hit sounds for Wosps and Spoders
  • added animated loading screens with useful tips
  • added animated startup screen
  • added a confirmation message if you are going to overwrite a save game by pressing 'New Game' in the Main Menu
  • added a confirmation message, informing you when our old save game is no longer compatible with the game, forcing you to start from scratch (old demo and beta save files are affected only)

Random:

  • same stats are now counted together in the equipment stats window

