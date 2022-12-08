 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MetaPhysical update for 8 December 2022

Update B 7.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10107525 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ChangeLog

Changes:

  • Doors can now be opened with one click (this can be set in the options menu under "Controls")
  • Matchmaking has been simplified
  • There should be more variations in level/map selection now
  • If doctors or psychologists can help a teammate, they will now see it

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed bug with flashlight in hand, after death.
  • Fixed a bug where the buy menu got stuck after the host started the game
  • Fixed bug in a map where players could get to an area by the stairs where the creature can't catch them
  • fixed a bug where a doctor could not revive his teammate
  • other small bug fixes

Greetings
Dennis

Changed files in this update

MetaPhysical Content Depot 1568621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link