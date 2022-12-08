Update B 7.6

ChangeLog
Changes:
- Doors can now be opened with one click (this can be set in the options menu under "Controls")
- Matchmaking has been simplified
- There should be more variations in level/map selection now
- If doctors or psychologists can help a teammate, they will now see it
Bug fixes:
- Fixed bug with flashlight in hand, after death.
- Fixed a bug where the buy menu got stuck after the host started the game
- Fixed bug in a map where players could get to an area by the stairs where the creature can't catch them
- fixed a bug where a doctor could not revive his teammate
- other small bug fixes
Greetings
Dennis
