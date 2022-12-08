From Space Patch Notes – Patch 4

Specialists,

Please find our From Space Patch Notes for Patch 4 below:

Improvements

Updated our multiplayer code/infrastructure to improve network quality and stability

Note: This also lays down the foundations for our future plans on multiplayer matchmaking and more.

This also lays down the foundations for our future plans on multiplayer matchmaking and more. Added an accessibility option to increase the size of text

Improved visibility on the indicator showing other player locations in the HUD

Improved the Hopper alien animations

Fixes

Fixed an issue where some controllers may not be detected when multiple USB devices were connected

Fixed an issue where items unlocked by levelling up were inaccessible after changing Specialist

Fixed an issue where ‘Assassination’ tasks were not displayed correctly on the map

Fixed an issue where some loot boxes were clipping through the environment

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in the environment within the kitchen location of the Metro Station

Fixed an issue where NPC characters could fall through a small section of the environment in the Research Lab

Fixed an issue where players could climb on top of a loot box within the City Center location

Thank you for your continued support, Specialists! We’re continuing to make improvements based on your feedback and are committed to making From Space the best experience for you.

This will be our last Patch before the Holidays, but we’ll be back in the New Year hard at work to continue building on From Space!

For all things From Space, be sure to follow us on Twitter, and join our Discord, and of course, follow us right here on Steam!