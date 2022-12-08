Build 1.0.1.1 is now live!

Accident Balancing
- Updated general balancing around accident frequency
- Updated accident triggers (for more friendly learning curve)
- Fixed a number of accident frequency bugs
- Improved link between Overwork levels and accident frequency
Other Fixes
- Fixes to Chapter 5 objective triggers & display
- Unity Analytics disabled
- Optimization around activating hull repair and the associated VFX
- Edden’s VO on falling trust should now trigger at a more appropriate trust level
- Fix to homelessness warning triggering incorrectly (when deleting houses)
- Fix to incorrect cycle count appearing in notifications list
- Fix to Stockpile UI panel button (now enables correctly and can be clicked to enter resource transfer window)
Looking Ahead
Our next patch will contain:
- Pathing issue fix
- Cutscenes skipping fix
- Tutorial updates
- Responding to accident balancing change
Changed files in this update