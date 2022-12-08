 Skip to content

IXION update for 8 December 2022

Build 1.0.1.1 is now live!

Build 1.0.1.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Accident Balancing
  • Updated general balancing around accident frequency
  • Updated accident triggers (for more friendly learning curve)
  • Fixed a number of accident frequency bugs
  • Improved link between Overwork levels and accident frequency
Other Fixes
  • Fixes to Chapter 5 objective triggers & display
  • Unity Analytics disabled
  • Optimization around activating hull repair and the associated VFX
  • Edden’s VO on falling trust should now trigger at a more appropriate trust level
  • Fix to homelessness warning triggering incorrectly (when deleting houses)
  • Fix to incorrect cycle count appearing in notifications list
  • Fix to Stockpile UI panel button (now enables correctly and can be clicked to enter resource transfer window)
Looking Ahead

Our next patch will contain:

  • Pathing issue fix
  • Cutscenes skipping fix
  • Tutorial updates
  • Responding to accident balancing change

