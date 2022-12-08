 Skip to content

Bloody Efforts update for 8 December 2022

Season 1: Hotfix 1

Season 1: Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10107269

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ability Changes:

  • Fire Ring -
    Cast Time is shorter the closer you are to the Target.
  • Mortal Chasers -
    First Chaser spawns 0.25 second faster.
  • Meditation -
    Healing per second reduced: 10 -> 7
    Level Up (3) changed: No silenced -> +25% Healing
  • Blizzard -
    Some Ability minor bugs fixed.
    Cast Time is shorter the closer you are to the Target.

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • Client - show your queue status correctly under the avatar
  • Client - fixed exp boost expiration after maintenance.
  • Client - add information where you can unlock some of the Heroes and Skins.
  • Client - remove double sound on obtaining item.
  • Game - fixed Bots leveling.
  • Game - fixed higher damage from Abilities to Frozen Characters.
  • Game - Inferno Burst level up (3) - fixed remaining requirements for 2 hands.

Changed files in this update

