Season 1: Hotfix 1

Ability Changes:
- Fire Ring -
Cast Time is shorter the closer you are to the Target.
- Mortal Chasers -
First Chaser spawns 0.25 second faster.
- Meditation -
Healing per second reduced: 10 -> 7
Level Up (3) changed: No silenced -> +25% Healing
- Blizzard -
Some Ability minor bugs fixed.
Cast Time is shorter the closer you are to the Target.
Changes & Bug Fixes:
- Client - show your queue status correctly under the avatar
- Client - fixed exp boost expiration after maintenance.
- Client - add information where you can unlock some of the Heroes and Skins.
- Client - remove double sound on obtaining item.
- Game - fixed Bots leveling.
- Game - fixed higher damage from Abilities to Frozen Characters.
- Game - Inferno Burst level up (3) - fixed remaining requirements for 2 hands.
Changed files in this update