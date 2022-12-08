- Fix: Three player room always had monster as player A. Oops, Hope no one saw this one.
- Fix: Buttons in three player room where sometimes mislabeled
- Fix: Colored lights in three player room were swapped
Lightspeed Dating update for 8 December 2022
Hotfix: 8th of December 2022
