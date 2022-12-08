 Skip to content

Lightspeed Dating update for 8 December 2022

Hotfix: 8th of December 2022

Build 10107211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix: Three player room always had monster as player A. Oops, Hope no one saw this one.
  • Fix: Buttons in three player room where sometimes mislabeled
  • Fix: Colored lights in three player room were swapped

Open link