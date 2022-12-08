 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue: Genesia update for 8 December 2022

Update 0.7.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10107108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Huge Main Menu overall

  • The whole Play menu is changed to be more flexible, and ready for the future features of the next beta.
  • Rework of the challenge menu, this allow to have as many challenge as I want for each rank, this also allow ... modded challenge!

QoL
  • Added a bit of color variation to the grass in first world
Modding
  • Function to add custom challenge into the game:
    ModGenesia.ModGenesia.AddCustomChallenge(string name, EDifficulty worldRank,float soulCoinMultiplier ,ChallengeModifier challengeModifier, bool isHardMode, List<LocalizationData> localisedName, int oder = 9)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link