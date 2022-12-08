Update 0.7.1.2

Huge Main Menu overall
- The whole Play menu is changed to be more flexible, and ready for the future features of the next beta.
- Rework of the challenge menu, this allow to have as many challenge as I want for each rank, this also allow ... modded challenge!
QoL
- Added a bit of color variation to the grass in first world
Modding
- Function to add custom challenge into the game:
ModGenesia.ModGenesia.AddCustomChallenge(string name, EDifficulty worldRank,float soulCoinMultiplier ,ChallengeModifier challengeModifier, bool isHardMode, List<LocalizationData> localisedName, int oder = 9)
Changed files in this update