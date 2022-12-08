Alpha 221208: First mission, network topology, fiber optic cable and more!

Added:
- Mission system with the first mission with 13 tasks (prepare the company to receive new customers)
- Notification Queue System
- SFP Transceiver
- Fiber Cable LC/LC
- Change the company logo in ControlHost with custom logos in Documents/Chibum/Web Host Simulator/CompanyLogos/
- DCControl.whs with network topology viewer with private and public ip and FlockCMD (no new commands for now)
- Slot type in object menu install option
- Carrier1.whs with three uplink plans (Using a new system built from scratch similar to css grid to make responsive websites)
- Website button on ControlHost.whs for publish website
- Localization System (not fully implemented yet)
Updated:
- Zell Switch 24 ports: new front design and 4 SFP ports
- Ethernet cable bending
- New logo on main menu
Fixed:
- Computer's auxiliary buttons kept showing even when the pause menu is open
Removed:
- Remove installed objects button (temporarily)
Alpha access via Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/WebHostSimulator
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JuyyPbZ
Changed files in this update