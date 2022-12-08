 Skip to content

Web Host Simulator update for 8 December 2022

Alpha 221208: First mission, network topology, fiber optic cable and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 10106980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Mission system with the first mission with 13 tasks (prepare the company to receive new customers)
  • Notification Queue System
  • SFP Transceiver
  • Fiber Cable LC/LC
  • Change the company logo in ControlHost with custom logos in Documents/Chibum/Web Host Simulator/CompanyLogos/
  • DCControl.whs with network topology viewer with private and public ip and FlockCMD (no new commands for now)
  • Slot type in object menu install option
  • Carrier1.whs with three uplink plans (Using a new system built from scratch similar to css grid to make responsive websites)
  • Website button on ControlHost.whs for publish website
  • Localization System (not fully implemented yet)

Updated:

  • Zell Switch 24 ports: new front design and 4 SFP ports
  • Ethernet cable bending
  • New logo on main menu

Fixed:

  • Computer's auxiliary buttons kept showing even when the pause menu is open

Removed:

  • Remove installed objects button (temporarily)

Alpha access via Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/WebHostSimulator
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JuyyPbZ

