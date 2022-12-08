 Skip to content

Seven Spirits Playtest update for 8 December 2022

New version 0.2.1 is OUT!

Fix: Forest first wave intro panel
Fix: General look and feel restored to original
Fix: Progress bar value approximation
Fix: Cards board text size

