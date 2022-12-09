 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI: Art Impostor update for 9 December 2022

Update v0.8.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10106781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.

Improvements

  • You cannot choose the NSFW or PlzGPU images now

Bugfix

  • Fixed the issue that a player icon and a player name weren't displayed correctly during the Impostor vote
  • Fixed the issue that the game could stop when a client player timeouted from a room
  • Fixed the issue that the game could stop when a player disconnected from a room while another player trying to rejoin a room
  • Fixed the issue that the game could stop when multiple players attempted to reconnect a game
  • Fixed the issue that the game could stop when you left a room after returning to a room
  • Fixed the issue that the skill rate could be affected by the result of Private Matches

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

AI: Art Impostor Development Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2154231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link