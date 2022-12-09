Update v0.8.0

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.
Improvements
- You cannot choose the NSFW or PlzGPU images now
Bugfix
- Fixed the issue that a player icon and a player name weren't displayed correctly during the Impostor vote
- Fixed the issue that the game could stop when a client player timeouted from a room
- Fixed the issue that the game could stop when a player disconnected from a room while another player trying to rejoin a room
- Fixed the issue that the game could stop when multiple players attempted to reconnect a game
- Fixed the issue that the game could stop when you left a room after returning to a room
- Fixed the issue that the skill rate could be affected by the result of Private Matches
Thank you for your continued support and understanding.
AI: Art Impostor Development Team
Changed files in this update