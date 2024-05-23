Never Ending Dungeon Early Access is Now Live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

We're here to announce that Never Ending Dungeon is now available in Early Access! A huge thank you to everyone for your support and enthusiasm <3

But hey, this isn't the end of our adventure. We're just getting started. Early Access means we're in it for the long haul, and each update will bring improvements and new features.

We understand that Early Access might not be for everyone. If you prefer to wait, rest assured that Never Ending Dungeon will only get better with time. We encourage you to make the decision that's right for you—there's no rush and absolutely no pressure.

But if you’re up for joining us right off the bat, that’s awesome! Drop your thoughts, feedback, and any cool ideas you have in the comments or in our Discord channel. We’re all ears and super excited to make Never Ending Dungeon even better, together with you.

See you in the Never Ending Dungeon!

Cheers,

Never Ending Dungeon Team