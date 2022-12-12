 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jurassic World Evolution 2 update for 12 December 2022

Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.6.2 Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 10106664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Park Managers!

Update 1.6.2 is now available for all versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2. Please see the changes below:

  • Various stability fixes

Changed files in this update

Galileo Content Depot 1244461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link