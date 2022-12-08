Territory – Alpha 5.20.1 – MP Fix

Fixed
- Multiplayer Issues – not seeing servers. hopefully this fixes the multiplayer issues caused by the UE5.1 update
Changed
- Gold chalices can now stack so you can smelt them properly
- Loot increased slightly for all AI bodies and drop bags
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update