Territory update for 8 December 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.20.1 – MP Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Multiplayer Issues – not seeing servers. hopefully this fixes the multiplayer issues caused by the UE5.1 update

Changed

  • Gold chalices can now stack so you can smelt them properly
  • Loot increased slightly for all AI bodies and drop bags

