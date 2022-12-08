Patch notes for Beta 1.3.17

Changes
- Added advanced toggle in character creation menu to toggle specialization and creativity
- A good mix of traits are now picked by default in character creation menu
- Made it easier to switch traits in character creation menu
- Assemblers will now switch to prioritize components that match, rather than most completed assemblies, if assembly line is completely backed up, because player hasn't built enough assemblers
Fixes
- Fixed lower floor windows and doors not rendering in atriums with opaque windows enabled
- Fixed replacing worn headphones not correcting rotation of new object properly
- Preventative fix for game crashing when translating bits for a save with so many mods installed it would create hundreds of products per year (Old saves are still borked (Can be fixed by increasing stack size of executable to at least 10 mb))
- Made it clearer when employee is stuck waiting for elevator with Silent But Deadly trait
