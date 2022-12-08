Bug Fix #8
- If player had shotgun equipped during the second fight with the wax monster in chapter 5 the shotgun would stay equipped and player could not un-equip it after James & Moonlight scene - FIXED
- Fixed a number of bugs in chapter 2 (Church after exiting catacombs) - a floating X was previously visible after loading a saved game (FIXED), going back to catacombs would result in player being stuck in the crypt (FIXED), Jenny's position was not correct upon loading a saved game (FIXED), player could draw X on doors before it was brought up during the dialogue (FIXED)
- in some scenarios Jenny would do a "David Copperfield" in chapter 5 and she would disappear from the basement (FIXED)
- Ending credits would display most names as XXXXX XXXXX if the game's language was set to French (FIXED - also French language is not available just yet)
- Angie would get stuck on the stairs leading to the swimming pool after loading a saved game (FIXED)
- Spider would play hide-and-seek so I've added extra checks on loading a saved game to make sure he is always where he's supposed to be
- In the dark woods section player could sometimes equip both torch and axe at the same time and then karate chop the barricades... :P (FIXED). Also, adjusted collision with barricades so the player can't get too close to them and miss them with the axe. Finally, player can destroy one or two of the barricades, go back to the previous scene & save and the barricades will not respawn anymore
Huge thanks to everyone reporting these and helping me identify exactly where the problems are!
Changed files in this update