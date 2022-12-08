Update #8 is here!

Update #8 comes with some significant GPU performance improvements that should increase FPS across the board and a series of bug fixes.
Optimizations
- We have optimized a vast amount of assets in order to significantly lower the number of primitives displayed by GPU at once and thus increase the frame rate.
- We further optimized instancing of products displayed on shelves to allow better performance inside the gas station.
- Several objects and the landscape had their dynamic shadows adjusted.
- Culling has seem some serious work to further improve frame rates all around. Due to quite large changes made in this area, on some systems or configurations there might be some visual glitches or some in-game objects might appear later than intended. This is something we are currently working on and will improve in another update later this month.
Bug Fixes
- Fixes an issue that caused the game to crash when painting pillars in the warehouse.
- Fixes an issue that could potentially cause the game to crash during autosaving under certain conditions.
- Fixes an issue that prevented the triangle parts under gable roofs to be painted.
- Fixes a crash that occurred when the painting service was removing Denis's art.
- Fixes a bug that caused the game to freeze after playing for a very long time.
- Fixes a bug with RC Car track 1 which caused players to receive an infinite amount of money while falling off the map.
- Fixes a bug that refreshed the number of available lockpicks when canceling a mini-game.
- The Painter’s Truck now has the steering wheel in its correct place.
- Warehouse is again correctly robbed when you leave the door open.
- Fixes an issue that prevents the shelves in the Workshop to display their names correctly and showing “None" instead.
- Removes the unknown green light near the Dust Bowl sign.
- Fixes the spelling for Cigarette Stands.
- Fixes a bug that caused services and deliveries to be duplicated when calling the UFO.
- Fixes fueling cars with pumps not assigned to their station correctly.
- Scratch doctor is now correctly used after fixing a car’s door.
- Spark plugs dropped on the ground will no longer increase in size.
- Workshop notifications will now correctly remove only one entry when customers get annoyed by waiting too long rather than clearing all workshop notifications.
Changed files in this update