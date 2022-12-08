Bug Fixes and Changes 12/8/22

Bug Fixes and Changes:
- No longer need to hold left-click to use your tool. You can simply click once, and rick-click to interrupt the action if needed.
- Forge can be turned on regardless if there is something to smelt in it. The forge is NOT enough light to combat insanity, please keep this in mind.
- Insanity no longer affects controls. Instead, it begins with whispers, followed by visual hallucinations, and eventually taking damage over time.
- Placing a tap on a large mushroom tree (the viney guys) is a bit easier now.
- Death now gives a five second window of invulnerability when respawning. Use it wisely!
- Opening the HandyPal or interacting with a workstation will automatically cancel placement mode.
Feature:
- New torch animations! These should not only look better, but also make it much easier to run around with your torch!
