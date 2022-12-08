 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

R'lyeh update for 8 December 2022

Bug Fixes and Changes 12/8/22

Share · View all patches · Build 10106248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes and Changes:

  • No longer need to hold left-click to use your tool. You can simply click once, and rick-click to interrupt the action if needed.
  • Forge can be turned on regardless if there is something to smelt in it. The forge is NOT enough light to combat insanity, please keep this in mind.
  • Insanity no longer affects controls. Instead, it begins with whispers, followed by visual hallucinations, and eventually taking damage over time.
  • Placing a tap on a large mushroom tree (the viney guys) is a bit easier now.
  • Death now gives a five second window of invulnerability when respawning. Use it wisely!
  • Opening the HandyPal or interacting with a workstation will automatically cancel placement mode.

Feature:

  • New torch animations! These should not only look better, but also make it much easier to run around with your torch!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1914791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link