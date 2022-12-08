Patch Notes for 08 December 2022

Features & Improvements
- Made the Pause screen more interesting by allowing players to chat and showing the score
- Add new control hints (Search-function in “Break it down”, Score-board on IntroScreens)
- Tinted dialogue boxes in warmer colours
- Spiced up the visuals for inputboxes everywhere
Fixes
- Make transitions in “Break it down” faster and fix a rare issue where animations could be interrupted, which left concepts being invisible
- Add some missing letters to our font
Changed files in this update