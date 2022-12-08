 Skip to content

Cave Guessers update for 8 December 2022

Patch Notes for 08 December 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10106105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features & Improvements

  • Made the Pause screen more interesting by allowing players to chat and showing the score
  • Add new control hints (Search-function in “Break it down”, Score-board on IntroScreens)
  • Tinted dialogue boxes in warmer colours
  • Spiced up the visuals for inputboxes everywhere

Fixes

  • Make transitions in “Break it down” faster and fix a rare issue where animations could be interrupted, which left concepts being invisible
  • Add some missing letters to our font

