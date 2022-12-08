Battle Pass - New Mechanism

Version 6.3.1
What’s New:
- New mechanism. Battle pass. (FAQ: https://bit.ly/3YimVcm )
- On the hall of heroes we added a button to the right of the hero list that opens a panel with all the heroes of the game. In there you can see their initial attributes and skills and how to unlock them.
Changes:
- The guild and the leaderboards will now unlock at character level 10 instead of 18 and 15.
- We have reworked the coding in order to optimize the speed that you buy the Special upgrades so that they complete much faster. This results in reduced time during the loading of the game as well.
- The guardian Grace has been redesigned and the new avatars came into the shop. Whoever had purchased the avatars of the previous version will still be able to use them.
- Reworked the mechanism that you open chests in order to make the chests open much faster. You will now be able to open up to 50 chests simultaneously.
- On the Transmute mechanism there are now options to transmute up to 50 chests simultaneously.
- At the exotic merchant if you have less items than the selected sell quantity it will sell those instead of disabling the buttons.
- Added buy 1,10,20 option on the exotic upgrades.
- Rebalanced all the primary and secondary attributes and the skills of all heroes and guardians.
- Removed the cooldown from the inventory items Pouch of Gold, Bucket of Gold, Crate of Gold and Barrel of Gold.
- The emoji panel will now close when you are closing the chat panel.
- Many interactions like heroes, guardians and war machines will now enlarge on mouse hovering.
- The tooltips will take longer to open so that they do not all open while just passing your mouse over things that would trigger a tooltip.
- Heroes, Guardians and war machines now have the same frames like the avatars.
- Removed the scrolls from the leader panel on the PC user interface.
- The Inventory on the mobile UI became significantly larger for convenience.
- Speed ups that required 0 gems, now write Free instead of 0 gems.
- The Extreme Value bundles will now reset every Wednesday.
- Primordial elements won’t stack beyond the amount required to create total Ancient Artifacts.
- You can now open the chat from the tavern.
- Reworked several graphics on the user interface.
Fixes:
- Fixed the bug with the private messages notification that was firing even if a notification wasn’t new.
- Fixed several minor bugs.
Changed files in this update