Live Update 0.24.4 Change List

Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused NPCs to be highlighted when they didn't have any available interactions.
- Fix so that the reagent teacher in Bat Saha now gives the player Keen Eye as intended.
- Fixed a bug that let players use unlearned skills by using the filters in the skill HUD.
- Fixed an issue of Stiff Trait that made the player unable to run.
- Fixed issues of trading stacks of items that would make items disappear. When selling stacks of 99x will now separate on new trading slots.
- Fixed a bug that caused NPCs to stop being highlighted by tab after hovering over them with the mouse pointer.
- Fix to boarding and disembarking trains and boats
- Fixed issue where Discord integration not working on OSX was interfering with game operation
- Fixed walking with WASD making combat UI not show up and not interrupting combat
- Fixed a bug that enabled you to write map notes that were too long for the text box.
- Fixed a bug that caused selection circles to remain under NPCs feet after highlighting them with tab.
- Fix to walking out of camera view with keyboard
- Fixed an issue of gambling not working
- Fix to pet animals
- Fixed version number text display in main menu
- Jumping from a train during level transitions no longer results in infinite loading screens
- Cursor size is now consistent across all platforms
- Custom text fields in character creation no longer retains input from a previous creation session
- Fix to missing water in some world areas.
- Fixed fading objects when going towards camera.
- Fixed rare occasion desync issue when leaving and entering Shelters/Fireplaces that made the hud icon get stuck.
- Fixed a bug that caused players to be teleported to a random level if they tried logging in while in an Outmark level.
- Fix for some chickens not drawing correctly(!)
- Fix for crossing rivers near bridges (based on water depth)
- Fix for “You need assistance to solve this” prompt after failing an endeavour.
- Fixed some achievement triggering issues for new achievement unlocks
- Fixed issues of houses not lowering the sound volume when entering them. Sound volume will now reduce when logging inside houses.
- Fix to cloud brightness at dawn/night
- Fix to butterfly shader
- Fixed a bug that caused the character model in the character sheet to disappear
- Reduced volume to 25% on NPCs umbrella rain sounds
- Fixed a crash that occurred when returning items to a player's or trader's inventory after filtering
Changes
- Added 44 new achievements
- You can now see your selected character in the Character Select screen.
- The illumination range of offhand lanterns and lights is now affected by their item quality
- Added alternate debug menu binding (Left Ctrl + Left Alt), and ability to go backwards in menus (hold Shift + any debug menu binding)
- Change to make fishing area effect less subtle
- Created a new NPC system that will enhance performance.
- Players can no longer stand in the middle of a boat ride by spam clicking.
- Trade Good Currencies now shows their description when right clicking in the inventory.
- Tab now only highlights interactable NPCs in range.
- The Unstuck Me button works correctly when the player is in a vehicle
- Players should be able to move after being thrown to a safe spot
- Players may need to log out and log back in before they will be able to board a vehicle again after being thrown to a safe spot.
- Players will now leave their group if they are too far away from their closest group member for too long
- Change to critter particles
- Changed frequency of weather changes
- Changed server time to winter time.
- Critters adjustments
- Don't Show Tutorial button in the tutorial popup will now work as intended. You can now press Don't Show Tutorial in the tutorial popup without entering the tutorial.
- Added a fisher to the "Journey at sea" start who gives the player a small gift.
- Added a unique description for every "Ring Equipment" item.
- Added a unique description for every "Belt Equipment" item.
- Added a unique description for every "Head Equipment" item.
- Implemented a new trading interface. More slots for the player, filtering, and a text showing the players' total trade value.
- When raining the wet effect will apply as it should. Umbrellas will protect you from the rain when leaving and entering shelters. Umbrellas will still continue to shelter you from rain when switching levels. When wearing an umbrella, the umbrella rain sounds will now work as intended and no longer deactivate itself when going in and out from shelters . You will now be sheltered from the rain inside trains. When entering shelters and leaving during rain, the wet effect will now apply and remove as it should.
- Updated the layout and text of the character creator to make the experience smoother and clearer.
- Added a randomise page button (die roll) on every screen of the character creator to allow for quick yet novel character creation.
- Improved NPC performance in Western Harvest Route.
- During all starting scenarios, players will receive knowledge for the conversation interactions that are a part of those scenarios.
- The laughing child audio in the Travel By Land / West starting scenario will now play less frequently.
- A missing walk-by poem in the Journey By Sea / North starting scenario should now display correctly.
- Reduced the volume of the boat horn that announces upcoming departures
Changed files in this update