The Book of Bondmaids update for 9 December 2022

Small fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10105731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

due to upcoming Tales DLC I completely reorganized game's build.
I hope it's pretty stable, but if you find a problem, please report.

Sorry for inconvinience.

Regards,
Kamti

Changed files in this update

Three Kingdoms Story: Interrogation of the Princess Content Depot 1398071
  • Loading history…
Хранилище The Book of Bondmaids Depot 1398072
  • Loading history…
The Book of Bondmaids_rus_linux Depot 1398073
  • Loading history…
