Hey guys,
due to upcoming Tales DLC I completely reorganized game's build.
I hope it's pretty stable, but if you find a problem, please report.
Sorry for inconvinience.
Regards,
Kamti
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey guys,
due to upcoming Tales DLC I completely reorganized game's build.
I hope it's pretty stable, but if you find a problem, please report.
Sorry for inconvinience.
Regards,
Kamti
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update