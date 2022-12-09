 Skip to content

Crossfar update for 9 December 2022

Crossfar Update 1.1.1.0 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10105613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1-latency compensation system issues fixed.
2-main menu frame rate issues fixed.
3-voice options were added to the main menu as well.
4-this update includes 4 new map layouts.

