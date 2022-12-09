1-latency compensation system issues fixed.
2-main menu frame rate issues fixed.
3-voice options were added to the main menu as well.
4-this update includes 4 new map layouts.
Crossfar update for 9 December 2022
Crossfar Update 1.1.1.0 patch notes
Changed files in this update