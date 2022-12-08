 Skip to content

Ballads of Hongye update for 8 December 2022

Patch Notes[12.8.2022]

New Buildings

  1. Handicraft - Toy Shop (Industry Chain: Public Well → Pine Forest → Toy Shop → Playground)

  2. Recreational - Playground (Industry Chain: Public Well → Pine Forest→ Toy Shop → Playground)

Added Blueprint Buildings

Ranger's Cabin, Eco-culture Farm, Combat Grounds, Turin's Cottage
Wonderland, Summer Resourt, Fun Fair, Pine Workshop
Concert Hall, Cheesemaker, Porcelain, Hotpot Store

Bug Fix:

  1. Fixed an issue that would cause building workshop to close itself
  2. Guard towers and barracks in an attack state (range attack) can be moved now.
  3. Guard tower can now correctly be attacked during its upgrade phase.
  4. Guard tower will no longer be locked by the enemy building when moving the mouse to the enemy barracks.
  5. Fixed an issue that would cause the mouse to not be moved after the mouse movement is canceled
  6. Locked buildings can now be moved during a battle.
  7. Fix the animation dislocation caused by the building sticking on the mouse when being attacked
  8. Fixed an issue with mouse triggers when residences are turned into barracks
  9. Fixed an issue where demolition of buildings in range attack state was not allowed
  10. Wrong adviser's avatar won't be displayed on refugee camps anymore
  11. Fix the problem that the fire lens jumps too slowly for newbies
  12. Fixed incorrect construction animation of Dairy Farm
  13. Fixed adviser training interface where diagonal display wasn't appearing as it should be.

Optimizations:

  1. Design Institute blueprint adjustment: there were 2 different blueprint buildings using the same formula, but presented with different names. Only the Scent of Incense remains, and Blooming Religion is deleted.
  2. Increased the base chance to get new blueprints from Design Institute
  3. Added tutorial prompts for buying new lands in Serene Mode
  4. In the city title interface, conditions that are not satisfied is marked with red text.
  5. Special advisers are more likely to appear now.
  6. Courier Station tutorial pops up after building the first courier station now. It will also be added to the Tips&Guides section.
  7. Design Institute building animation adjustments

