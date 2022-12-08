Patch Notes[12.8.2022]

New Buildings
-
Handicraft - Toy Shop (Industry Chain: Public Well → Pine Forest → Toy Shop → Playground)
-
Recreational - Playground (Industry Chain: Public Well → Pine Forest→ Toy Shop → Playground)
Added Blueprint Buildings
Ranger's Cabin, Eco-culture Farm, Combat Grounds, Turin's Cottage
Wonderland, Summer Resourt, Fun Fair, Pine Workshop
Concert Hall, Cheesemaker, Porcelain, Hotpot Store
Bug Fix:
- Fixed an issue that would cause building workshop to close itself
- Guard towers and barracks in an attack state (range attack) can be moved now.
- Guard tower can now correctly be attacked during its upgrade phase.
- Guard tower will no longer be locked by the enemy building when moving the mouse to the enemy barracks.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the mouse to not be moved after the mouse movement is canceled
- Locked buildings can now be moved during a battle.
- Fix the animation dislocation caused by the building sticking on the mouse when being attacked
- Fixed an issue with mouse triggers when residences are turned into barracks
- Fixed an issue where demolition of buildings in range attack state was not allowed
- Wrong adviser's avatar won't be displayed on refugee camps anymore
- Fix the problem that the fire lens jumps too slowly for newbies
- Fixed incorrect construction animation of Dairy Farm
- Fixed adviser training interface where diagonal display wasn't appearing as it should be.
Optimizations:
- Design Institute blueprint adjustment: there were 2 different blueprint buildings using the same formula, but presented with different names. Only the Scent of Incense remains, and Blooming Religion is deleted.
- Increased the base chance to get new blueprints from Design Institute
- Added tutorial prompts for buying new lands in Serene Mode
- In the city title interface, conditions that are not satisfied is marked with red text.
- Special advisers are more likely to appear now.
- Courier Station tutorial pops up after building the first courier station now. It will also be added to the Tips&Guides section.
- Design Institute building animation adjustments
