Update notes for patch 1.2.1

Fixes:
- 🔉 Aftershock impact and whirling sound volumes reduced
- Hangar geometry for the platform under grinder lowered on Quest2 so it doesn't clip things
- Chainstorm impact/launch effects performance dramatically improved on Quest2 to reduce framerate issues when firing at nearby enemies
- Accounts server having issues fetching player comrades lists
- Overhaul's Aftershock vertical aim speed and limits now matches other grinders
- Weapon selection menu no longer shows random large icons in the middle of the menu
-💥Weapons with an arming time now play a dud effect when hitting an object under the arm time
- Pressing back while in the What's New menu now correctly returns the player to the multiplier menu.
- Mallet now properly named.
Improvements:
- 📶 Grinder/Weapon menu bars now have a transition animation while swapping between options
- Added support for Winwing Throttle Base2
- Added support for CH Products IP Desktop Controller
- Added a minimum effective range reticle visual that shows when a weapon won't arm within the range that's highlighted. This affects the reticle while using Mallet, Hammer, Skyjackers and Aftershock weapons.
Balance Changes:
- Drill legs more resilient to impacts against terrain
- Dredge's legs are more resilient against both terrain and grinder impacts.
Many Aftershock Tweaks:
- Projectiles land in a tighter formation, their damage and speed were increased, and the delay between each of its 5 consecutive shells was reduced.
- An arming time was added to make it both harder to land point-blank shots, and for fairness if a skyjacker was shooting you while you were firing it.
- Lowest pitch angle limit raised a bit.
Many Chainstorm Tweaks:
- Bullet spread at the beginning increased while the spread once it's fully spun up was reduced.
- Both the damage and heat buildup of each bullet has been reduced a bit, while the overall time it takes to spin up was increased quite a bit.
