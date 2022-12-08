 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vox Machinae update for 8 December 2022

Update notes for patch 1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10105480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • 🔉 Aftershock impact and whirling sound volumes reduced
  • Hangar geometry for the platform under grinder lowered on Quest2 so it doesn't clip things
  • Chainstorm impact/launch effects performance dramatically improved on Quest2 to reduce framerate issues when firing at nearby enemies
  • Accounts server having issues fetching player comrades lists
  • Overhaul's Aftershock vertical aim speed and limits now matches other grinders
  • Weapon selection menu no longer shows random large icons in the middle of the menu
    -💥Weapons with an arming time now play a dud effect when hitting an object under the arm time
  • Pressing back while in the What's New menu now correctly returns the player to the multiplier menu.
  • Mallet now properly named.

Improvements:

  • 📶 Grinder/Weapon menu bars now have a transition animation while swapping between options
  • Added support for Winwing Throttle Base2
  • Added support for CH Products IP Desktop Controller
  • Added a minimum effective range reticle visual that shows when a weapon won't arm within the range that's highlighted. This affects the reticle while using Mallet, Hammer, Skyjackers and Aftershock weapons.

Balance Changes:

  • Drill legs more resilient to impacts against terrain
  • Dredge's legs are more resilient against both terrain and grinder impacts.

Many Aftershock Tweaks:

  • Projectiles land in a tighter formation, their damage and speed were increased, and the delay between each of its 5 consecutive shells was reduced.
  • An arming time was added to make it both harder to land point-blank shots, and for fairness if a skyjacker was shooting you while you were firing it.
  • Lowest pitch angle limit raised a bit.

Many Chainstorm Tweaks:

  • Bullet spread at the beginning increased while the spread once it's fully spun up was reduced.
  • Both the damage and heat buildup of each bullet has been reduced a bit, while the overall time it takes to spin up was increased quite a bit.

Changed files in this update

Vox Machinae Windows Depot 334542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link