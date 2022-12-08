 Skip to content

Hamster Playground update for 8 December 2022

Patch Version 0.1.41 - Tiny update

Hey All!

Do not be alarmed - it's just a small update, that will improve your game experience. And we know, how you love our little Hamster game! Please check the list of features we added.
All feedback is - as always - appreciated, and if you encounter problems - please let us know via Steam Forum or our Discord.
Enjoy!

You will find the list below, and in a separate thread on our forum.

Change list:

  • Tutorial Improvements
  • Overall UI improvements
  • Minor bug fixes

