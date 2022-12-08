 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nilspace update for 8 December 2022

Patch 1.2 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10105057 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you everyone for reporting anything you may have found.

  • Fixed Quest turn in menu UI
  • FIxed Activity dates shown in UI for specific Activities.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1598541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link