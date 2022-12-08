Patch 1.2 Notes

Thank you everyone for reporting anything you may have found.
- Fixed Quest turn in menu UI
- FIxed Activity dates shown in UI for specific Activities.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Thank you everyone for reporting anything you may have found.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update