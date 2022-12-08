 Skip to content

Immortal Life update for 8 December 2022

Alpha Branch V.0.7.12 Update

Optimization

We optimized our code so the loading speed is now faster for the construction menu

Bug Fixed

  • Fixed the bug that would crash the game when entering the Silkworm house
  • Fixed the bug that would crash the game in the Alchemy Lab menu
  • Fixed the bug that would crash the game in the Flower Valley
  • Fixed the bug that would not allow you to check the current cultivation status when you haven’t reached the level-up bar
  • Fixed the bug that would keep the wet running noise sound when you leave the cave
  • Fixed the bug that would keep the damaged meridians couldn’t get recovered by sleeping

