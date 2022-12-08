 Skip to content

重回哩世界 update for 8 December 2022

Updated instructions on December 8th.

Build 10104982 · Last edited by Wendy

1.Fixed the BUG in the home
2. Fixed the BUG that the wetland copy BOSS would not appear.
3.Adjusted Mingyi skills: Hong liu All members' physical attack is increased to +15%,+30%,+50% and their HP is adjusted to+30%,+50% and+100%.
4. Adjusted Qiqi skills: Team member rampage Critical hit damage of all team members increased to+30%,+40% and+50%.

