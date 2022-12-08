Patch 1.0.5

Hello!
This is a small patch fixing some minor issues, but expect a free content update coming in January!
- Victor Spoils card should now work correctly
- Same end of combat bonus now being added correctly
- Other minor issues
Thank you!
