For The Warp update for 8 December 2022

Patch 1.0.5

Patch 1.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

This is a small patch fixing some minor issues, but expect a free content update coming in January!

  • Victor Spoils card should now work correctly
  • Same end of combat bonus now being added correctly
  • Other minor issues

Thank you!




  
