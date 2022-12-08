Quality of Life Update

It's time for an update with a couple of requested features, thanks to our wonderful community who have been suggesting ways to improve the game. This time we present two new features, as well as minor fixes:

Improved replay and spectate camera

You can now teleport around the map while in replay or spectate mode, to set up that perfect angle to capture your stunts and exploits. It is now also possible to snap turn in 60 degree increments, making it easier to follow crazy flight paths. There is also a new first person view in spectate mode.

New chute pull mechanic

There has been some frustration with chute deployments, as players accidentally press the grip button in flight. This has been a bigger issue on some controllers than others. There is now an option to activate chute pull only from behind your back, so that you need to reach behind you to grab the pilot chute, making accidental activations much less likely.

The Race Winner achievement should now be unlockable as expected, and we've also squashed a few other minor bugs. That's it for now, but more is coming.

Blue skies and happy flying 😄