Update 0.6.0 Out Now!

The new update is a quality-of-live update that adds controller support, full input rebinding and extra control settings to the game in a fresh menu. It took us longer than expected, but we really wanted to get it right. Accessibility means a lot to us! We think that the features we added are a good starting point and we’re eagerly awaiting feedback. The game is now localized to new languages, including Chinese, German, French and Russian. We also massively improved performance by optimizing portal rendering even further. If you’re curious, go play now!

We have also opened a discord for Nomori! You can join here to get more direct contact with us.

Patch Notes: