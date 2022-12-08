 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

轮回修仙路 update for 8 December 2022

12.8.2 Patch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10104445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed an issue where reincarnation would not enter the game in rare cases

  2. Added the function of viewing the Demon King's resurrection time in the Chaos Void map

  3. Fixed the Alchemist Kdon issue

Changed files in this update

Depot 1993151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link