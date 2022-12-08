-
Fixed an issue where reincarnation would not enter the game in rare cases
-
Added the function of viewing the Demon King's resurrection time in the Chaos Void map
-
Fixed the Alchemist Kdon issue
轮回修仙路 update for 8 December 2022
12.8.2 Patch Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
