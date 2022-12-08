 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 8 December 2022

Small bug fixex

Build 10104307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Rains are now less frequent
    [Houses placed by banned people should now despawn
    [    Fixed second vendor Mk exploit
    [*Fixed crafting exploit

Changed files in this update

Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
Experimental depot Depot 1635452
