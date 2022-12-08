2022/12/8 Balance change

Share · View all patches · Build 10104047 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 08:39:07 UTC by Wendy

[Controlable Characters]

Hakurei Reimu

Q Ability count decreased from 2/3/4/5 to 3/3/3/3

Q Ability damage decreased from 3/6/8/10 to 4/6/7/8

Q Ability Power cost decreased from 24 to 18

Q Ability stun time decreased from 0.8s to 0.7s

E Ability damage per shot increased from 3/4/6/8 to 3/5/7/9

Hinanawi Tenshi

Q Ability total damage changed from 16/24/32/40 to 20/25/30/35

E Ability damage changed from 10/13/17/20 to 8/13/18/23

Saigyōji Yuyuko

Q Ability Power cost increased from 15 to 17

Q Ability time decreased from 1.5/2/2.5/3 to 1.5/1.9/2.2/2.5

Q Ability slowness debuff decreased from 40% to 30%

E Ability total damage increased from 48/64/80/96 to 55/69/83/97

E Ability Power cost decreased from 60 to 55

R Ability total bullets changed from 33/66 to 36/60

Kochiya Sanae

Q Ability damage increased from 9/12/14/16 to 10/12/14/16

Q Ability Power cost decreased from 11 to 10

E Ability Shield number increased from 9/12/15/19 to 10/13/16/19

R Ability damage reduction increased from 35% to 55%

R Ability regeneration decreased from 75/150 to 50/100

Remilia Scarlet

Q Ability damage decreased from 12/14/16/18 to 7/9/11/13

Q Ability Power cost decreased from 18 to 9

Q Ability cooldown decreased from 12/10/8/6 to 6/5/4/3

Q Ability fly distance decreased from 30 to 10

Yakumo Yukari

Q Ability Ran's attack damage increased from 1/2/3/4 to 1/2/4/8

E Ability Power cost increased from 7 to 11 for all levels

Kazami Yuuka

E Ability cooldown decreased from 12 to 9 for all levels

E Ability Power cost decreased from 18 to 15

Cirno

Q Ability hit recover decreased from 0.5 to 0.35

E Ability damage increased from 5/6/8/10 to 6/8/10/12

Yagokoro Eirin

R Ability

Level 1: Regeneration 45, damage 45, total regeneration for 2.5s is 90

Level 2: Regeneration 115, damage 115, total regeneration for 2.5s is 230

Needle storage count changed to 3

Ability Power cost decreased from 10 to 9

[C cards]

Koakuma

Attack speed decreased from 1.08 to 0.95

Spell 1 duration decreased from 2.25s to 1.8s

Spell 2 AOE damage increased from 20% to 40%

Wriggle Nightbug

HP increased from 13 to 14

Spell 1 cost decreased from 4 points to 3 points

Spell 2 regeneration decreased from 4 to 2

Rumia

Spell 1- Chances of blinding enemies decreased from 70% to 60%

Chances of blinding teammates decreased from 32% to 25%

Spell 2- Trigger HP percent decrease from 45% to 40%

Ringo:

Spell 1- Adjusted the permanently applied attack buff when consuming a Dango to 50% of the current attack damage.

Spell 2- The cooldown of consuming a Dango decreased from 15s to 10s

Kisume

Shield point increase from 2 points to 3 points.

Eternity Larva

Spell 1- Attack damage reduction buffed from 60% to 50%

Lilywhite:

HP decreased from 17 to 15

Charge speed decreased from 3 to 4

[B cards]

Hong Meirin:

Spell 1- Damage reduction increase from 28% to 35%

Damage reduction time increased from 2.5s to 3.5s

Spell 2- Activation limit decrease from 6 to 5.

HP decreased from 90 to 85

Activation rate decreased from 36% to 32%

Kasodani Kyouko

Spell 1- Recoil distance decreased from 12 to 8

Recoil damage decreased from 15 to 8

Recoil cooldown increased from 5s to 3s

Letty Whiterock:

Storm- Attack speed/move speed reduction decreased from 35% to 30%

Attack speed/move speed reduction time decreased from 4s to 2s

Spell 2- cost decreased from 4 to 3

Inubashiri Momizi:

Passive block rate increased from 22% to 26%

Spell 1- block rate decreased from 75% to 65%

Spell 2-Activation rate increased from 28% to 35%

Mizuhashi Parsee:

Range decreased from 5 to 4.5

Range judgement decreased from 5 to 4.5

HP decreased from 51 to 48.

Medicine Melancholy

Cost increased from 17 to 19

Imaizumi Kagerou

Passive knockout time decreased from 0.4s to 0.2s

Attack damage decreased from 15 to 14.

Cirno

HP increased from 24 to 31

Shield decreased from 1 to 0.

Ice arrow debuff time decreased from 4s to 2s.

Kurodani Yamame

Spell 1 cost increased from 3 to 4

Spell 2 range decreased from 45% to 40%

Kagiyama Hina

Spell 2 range increased from 31% to 35%

Kumoi Ichirin

Spell 2 cost decreased from 5 to 3

Smash damage decreased from 15 to 8.

Cost decreased from 25 to 23

Kawasiro Nitori

Spell 1 cost decreased from 6 to 4

HP increased from 33 to 36.

Kamishirasawa Keine

Spell 1- invincibility range increased from 2.75 to 2.9

Miyako Yoshika

Attack damage decreased from 11 to 8

Poison claw damage increased from 3/s to 6/s

New ability: "Zombie System" Grants a 30% control reduction.

Spell 1- Add 1 poison claw damage. Shield reduction decreased from 5 to 3

Cost decreased from 5 to 4

Tewi Inaba

Cost decreased from 24 to 22

[A cards]

HP decreased from 108 to 100

Spirit time decreased from 3.6s to 2.7s.

Hata no Kokoro

Spell 1- Firework regeneration decreased from 34 to 28

Firework attack speed/move speed buff decreased from 18% to 15%

Spell 2- Dash knockout distance decreased from 2.8 to 2.5

Dash damage decreased from 18 to 15

HP decreased from 108 to 103

Hakurei Reimu

Spell 2, Shield stack number increased from 95 to 100

Shield stack time increased from 3.25s to 4s

Primriver sisters

Spell 1- Spinning attack range decreased from 9 to 8

Spinning judgement range decreased from 8.5 to 7.5

Spell 2- HP gauge, when disassembled, decreased from 45% to 30%

Attack speed when disassembled increased from 60 to 65%

Youmu Konpaku

Spell 1- Blade cooldown increased from 2.6s to 3s

Blade damage decreased from 14 to 12

Aya Shameimaru

Spell 2- cut damage increased from 7 to 8

total cut count decreased from 5 to 4

time between cuts increased from 0.2s to 0.25s

Spell 1- Cost increased from 3 to 4

Kirisame Marisa

Spell1- Bullet speed increased from 15 to 25

Slow time increased from 0.5s to 0.75s

Spell 2- Master spark damage decreased from 312 to 310

Master spark cooldown increased from 6s to 7s

Patchouli Knowledge:

Spell 2- Firewall damage decreased from 14/s to 12/s.

Firewall speed debuff decreased from 30% to 20%

Kochiya Sanae:

Spell 2- regeneration increased from 10 to12

Damage reduction from 18% to 20%

cooldown decreased from 6.5s to 6s

HP increased from 67 to 70

Reisen Udongein Inaba:

Spell 1- Clone shield damage increased from 54% to 65%

Passive ability duration increased from 2.1s to 2.5s.

Kaku Seiga:

HP increased from 56 to 60.

Mononobe no Futo

Passive ability total damage decreased from 30 to 27.

HP decreased from 60 to 56

Onozuka Komachi:

Spell 1 cost decreased from 6 to 5

Spell 2 cost increased from 3 to 4

Izayoi Sakuya:

Spell 1 recess cooldown decreased from 4s to 3s.

Spell 2 forward distance increased from 7.5 to 8.5

Hinanawi Tenshi:

HP increased from 99 to 105

Yakumo Ran:

Spell 1- Chen's damage reduction increased from 26 to 28%

Spell 2- Rolling dash stun time increased from 0.25s to 0.35s

Rolling dash cooldown decreased from 8s to 5s.

Cost decreased from 5 to 4.

[S cards]:

Toyosatomimi no Miko:

Spell 1- Attack damage buff decreased from 29% to 25%

Attack speed reduction increased from 47% to 50%

Passive ability damage decreased from 40 to 35

Passive ability dread time decreased from 1s to 0.5s.

Yasaka Kanako:

Cost decreased from 77 to 75

Attack damage increased from 11 to 15

HP increased from 96 to 105

Spell 1- HP regeneration increased from 2 to 5

Attack damage buff duration time increased from 2.5s to 3.5s

Spell 2- Pillar damage increased from 18 to 25

Pillar cooldown decreased from 9.75 to 9.

Saigyouji Yuyuko:

Passive dash distance decreased from 5.6 to 5

Moriya Suwako:

Jump distance increased from 10.5 to 11

Jump damage increased from 14 to 18

Hoshiguma Yuugi:

Knockout distance decreased from 12 to 10

Attack damage decreased from 36 to 32

HP decreased from 175 to 160.

Hijiri Byakuren:

Spell 1- stun time decreased from 2.5s to 2s

Passive control reduction decreased from 80% to 70%

Fujiwara no Mokou:

Spell 1- Direct damage increased from 22 to 30

Fire damage increased from 26.4 to 30

Fire range increased from 5.8 to 6

Passive trigger percent increased from 25% to 40%

Kazami Yuuka

Flower attack speed decreased from 1.88 to 1.7

Cost increased from 69 to 70

Yakumo Yukari:

Spell 1- Attack speed debuff decreased from 46% to 40%

Damage per shot increased from 17 to 18

Shikieiki Yamaxanadu:

Range increased from 8 to 9