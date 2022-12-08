2022/12/8 Balance change

[Controlable Characters]
Hakurei Reimu
Q Ability count decreased from 2/3/4/5 to 3/3/3/3
Q Ability damage decreased from 3/6/8/10 to 4/6/7/8
Q Ability Power cost decreased from 24 to 18
Q Ability stun time decreased from 0.8s to 0.7s
E Ability damage per shot increased from 3/4/6/8 to 3/5/7/9
Hinanawi Tenshi
Q Ability total damage changed from 16/24/32/40 to 20/25/30/35
E Ability damage changed from 10/13/17/20 to 8/13/18/23
Saigyōji Yuyuko
Q Ability Power cost increased from 15 to 17
Q Ability time decreased from 1.5/2/2.5/3 to 1.5/1.9/2.2/2.5
Q Ability slowness debuff decreased from 40% to 30%
E Ability total damage increased from 48/64/80/96 to 55/69/83/97
E Ability Power cost decreased from 60 to 55
R Ability total bullets changed from 33/66 to 36/60
Kochiya Sanae
Q Ability damage increased from 9/12/14/16 to 10/12/14/16
Q Ability Power cost decreased from 11 to 10
E Ability Shield number increased from 9/12/15/19 to 10/13/16/19
R Ability damage reduction increased from 35% to 55%
R Ability regeneration decreased from 75/150 to 50/100
Remilia Scarlet
Q Ability damage decreased from 12/14/16/18 to 7/9/11/13
Q Ability Power cost decreased from 18 to 9
Q Ability cooldown decreased from 12/10/8/6 to 6/5/4/3
Q Ability fly distance decreased from 30 to 10
Yakumo Yukari
Q Ability Ran's attack damage increased from 1/2/3/4 to 1/2/4/8
E Ability Power cost increased from 7 to 11 for all levels
Kazami Yuuka
E Ability cooldown decreased from 12 to 9 for all levels
E Ability Power cost decreased from 18 to 15
Cirno
Q Ability hit recover decreased from 0.5 to 0.35
E Ability damage increased from 5/6/8/10 to 6/8/10/12
Yagokoro Eirin
R Ability
Level 1: Regeneration 45, damage 45, total regeneration for 2.5s is 90
Level 2: Regeneration 115, damage 115, total regeneration for 2.5s is 230
Needle storage count changed to 3
Ability Power cost decreased from 10 to 9
[C cards]
Koakuma
Attack speed decreased from 1.08 to 0.95
Spell 1 duration decreased from 2.25s to 1.8s
Spell 2 AOE damage increased from 20% to 40%
Wriggle Nightbug
HP increased from 13 to 14
Spell 1 cost decreased from 4 points to 3 points
Spell 2 regeneration decreased from 4 to 2
Rumia
Spell 1- Chances of blinding enemies decreased from 70% to 60%
Chances of blinding teammates decreased from 32% to 25%
Spell 2- Trigger HP percent decrease from 45% to 40%
Ringo:
Spell 1- Adjusted the permanently applied attack buff when consuming a Dango to 50% of the current attack damage.
Spell 2- The cooldown of consuming a Dango decreased from 15s to 10s
Kisume
Shield point increase from 2 points to 3 points.
Eternity Larva
Spell 1- Attack damage reduction buffed from 60% to 50%
Lilywhite:
HP decreased from 17 to 15
Charge speed decreased from 3 to 4
[B cards]
Hong Meirin:
Spell 1- Damage reduction increase from 28% to 35%
Damage reduction time increased from 2.5s to 3.5s
Spell 2- Activation limit decrease from 6 to 5.
HP decreased from 90 to 85
Activation rate decreased from 36% to 32%
Kasodani Kyouko
Spell 1- Recoil distance decreased from 12 to 8
Recoil damage decreased from 15 to 8
Recoil cooldown increased from 5s to 3s
Letty Whiterock:
Storm- Attack speed/move speed reduction decreased from 35% to 30%
Attack speed/move speed reduction time decreased from 4s to 2s
Spell 2- cost decreased from 4 to 3
Inubashiri Momizi:
Passive block rate increased from 22% to 26%
Spell 1- block rate decreased from 75% to 65%
Spell 2-Activation rate increased from 28% to 35%
Mizuhashi Parsee:
Range decreased from 5 to 4.5
Range judgement decreased from 5 to 4.5
HP decreased from 51 to 48.
Medicine Melancholy
Cost increased from 17 to 19
Imaizumi Kagerou
Passive knockout time decreased from 0.4s to 0.2s
Attack damage decreased from 15 to 14.
Cirno
HP increased from 24 to 31
Shield decreased from 1 to 0.
Ice arrow debuff time decreased from 4s to 2s.
Kurodani Yamame
Spell 1 cost increased from 3 to 4
Spell 2 range decreased from 45% to 40%
Kagiyama Hina
Spell 2 range increased from 31% to 35%
Kumoi Ichirin
Spell 2 cost decreased from 5 to 3
Smash damage decreased from 15 to 8.
Cost decreased from 25 to 23
Kawasiro Nitori
Spell 1 cost decreased from 6 to 4
HP increased from 33 to 36.
Kamishirasawa Keine
Spell 1- invincibility range increased from 2.75 to 2.9
Miyako Yoshika
Attack damage decreased from 11 to 8
Poison claw damage increased from 3/s to 6/s
New ability: "Zombie System" Grants a 30% control reduction.
Spell 1- Add 1 poison claw damage. Shield reduction decreased from 5 to 3
Cost decreased from 5 to 4
Tewi Inaba
Cost decreased from 24 to 22
[A cards]
HP decreased from 108 to 100
Spirit time decreased from 3.6s to 2.7s.
Hata no Kokoro
Spell 1- Firework regeneration decreased from 34 to 28
Firework attack speed/move speed buff decreased from 18% to 15%
Spell 2- Dash knockout distance decreased from 2.8 to 2.5
Dash damage decreased from 18 to 15
HP decreased from 108 to 103
Hakurei Reimu
Spell 2, Shield stack number increased from 95 to 100
Shield stack time increased from 3.25s to 4s
Primriver sisters
Spell 1- Spinning attack range decreased from 9 to 8
Spinning judgement range decreased from 8.5 to 7.5
Spell 2- HP gauge, when disassembled, decreased from 45% to 30%
Attack speed when disassembled increased from 60 to 65%
Youmu Konpaku
Spell 1- Blade cooldown increased from 2.6s to 3s
Blade damage decreased from 14 to 12
Aya Shameimaru
Spell 2- cut damage increased from 7 to 8
total cut count decreased from 5 to 4
time between cuts increased from 0.2s to 0.25s
Spell 1- Cost increased from 3 to 4
Kirisame Marisa
Spell1- Bullet speed increased from 15 to 25
Slow time increased from 0.5s to 0.75s
Spell 2- Master spark damage decreased from 312 to 310
Master spark cooldown increased from 6s to 7s
Patchouli Knowledge:
Spell 2- Firewall damage decreased from 14/s to 12/s.
Firewall speed debuff decreased from 30% to 20%
Kochiya Sanae:
Spell 2- regeneration increased from 10 to12
Damage reduction from 18% to 20%
cooldown decreased from 6.5s to 6s
HP increased from 67 to 70
Reisen Udongein Inaba:
Spell 1- Clone shield damage increased from 54% to 65%
Passive ability duration increased from 2.1s to 2.5s.
Kaku Seiga:
HP increased from 56 to 60.
Mononobe no Futo
Passive ability total damage decreased from 30 to 27.
HP decreased from 60 to 56
Onozuka Komachi:
Spell 1 cost decreased from 6 to 5
Spell 2 cost increased from 3 to 4
Izayoi Sakuya:
Spell 1 recess cooldown decreased from 4s to 3s.
Spell 2 forward distance increased from 7.5 to 8.5
Hinanawi Tenshi:
HP increased from 99 to 105
Yakumo Ran:
Spell 1- Chen's damage reduction increased from 26 to 28%
Spell 2- Rolling dash stun time increased from 0.25s to 0.35s
Rolling dash cooldown decreased from 8s to 5s.
Cost decreased from 5 to 4.
[S cards]:
Toyosatomimi no Miko:
Spell 1- Attack damage buff decreased from 29% to 25%
Attack speed reduction increased from 47% to 50%
Passive ability damage decreased from 40 to 35
Passive ability dread time decreased from 1s to 0.5s.
Yasaka Kanako:
Cost decreased from 77 to 75
Attack damage increased from 11 to 15
HP increased from 96 to 105
Spell 1- HP regeneration increased from 2 to 5
Attack damage buff duration time increased from 2.5s to 3.5s
Spell 2- Pillar damage increased from 18 to 25
Pillar cooldown decreased from 9.75 to 9.
Saigyouji Yuyuko:
Passive dash distance decreased from 5.6 to 5
Moriya Suwako:
Jump distance increased from 10.5 to 11
Jump damage increased from 14 to 18
Hoshiguma Yuugi:
Knockout distance decreased from 12 to 10
Attack damage decreased from 36 to 32
HP decreased from 175 to 160.
Hijiri Byakuren:
Spell 1- stun time decreased from 2.5s to 2s
Passive control reduction decreased from 80% to 70%
Fujiwara no Mokou:
Spell 1- Direct damage increased from 22 to 30
Fire damage increased from 26.4 to 30
Fire range increased from 5.8 to 6
Passive trigger percent increased from 25% to 40%
Kazami Yuuka
Flower attack speed decreased from 1.88 to 1.7
Cost increased from 69 to 70
Yakumo Yukari:
Spell 1- Attack speed debuff decreased from 46% to 40%
Damage per shot increased from 17 to 18
Shikieiki Yamaxanadu:
Range increased from 8 to 9
