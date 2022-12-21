 Skip to content

Ancient Islands update for 21 December 2022

Ancient Islands Hotfix #3: Steam Cloud!

Share · View all patches · Build 10103786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Islanders!

We've added another feature - saves in Steam Cloud.

Now you can enjoy playing on different PCs while maintaining your saved games!

cheers,
AGS Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1840731
  • Loading history…
