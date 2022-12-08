TurnBasedFest on Steam & patch 0.6

Later today start the TurnBasedFest on Steam ! I'm happy Tower of Spirit is part of it and will be 20% off for the occasion until December 12. It's an amazing opportunity to celebrate this kind of games and discover new amazing experience! Hope you'll find really cool new games to enjoy.

V0.6 is here and contains several UI changes. The most important being a brand new system to display the real damage (before taking enemy defense into account) on all action tooltips (attacks and capacities), replacing the old system expressed as a percentage (according to the base damage of each character). In addition to the enemy hit points, which are now accompanied by an accurate counter, this addition should make it easier to make decisions in battle.

UI

Slight modification of the IU, including the following addition: HP / MP Max for the group and HP counter for the enemies.

HP / MP Max for the group are now displayed.

HP numbers for the enemies are now displayed.

Damage numbers for all of characters' actions are now displayed in the tooltip.

Gold, Fragment, Tooltip and Escape button positions on screen changed.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with damage calculation regarding the bosses of the different areas.

Known Issues

Damage number displayed when you are in the Stats Menu (pause) and Group Menu (bonfire event) doesn’t take into account bonuses from emblems. Will be fixed asap.

====================================================================================

More changes are planned in the coming weeks to improve the user experience and offer more replayability:

Emblems equipped visible at all time during combat

Possibility to equip emblems between encounters if you have enough Emblem Points.

Possibility to see stats for characters and enemies during combat to have all the needed data to take action!

Rework of the run constructor. Unlike today, the new system will offer a set of choices to the player after every encounter, allowing him to preview what come next and take a specific path with specific rewards.

Rework of the experience system. A brand new system of progression and reward will be introduced, involving players’ choices.

====================================================================================