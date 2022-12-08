 Skip to content

Cliff Empire update for 8 December 2022

Update 1.29

Build 10103719

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed display of disable icon on orbital station.
  • Destroyed enemy fleet will no longer stuck on energy field
  • Fixed building area on cliff expansion that blocked 1 extra cell.

