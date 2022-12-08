- Fixed display of disable icon on orbital station.
- Destroyed enemy fleet will no longer stuck on energy field
- Fixed building area on cliff expansion that blocked 1 extra cell.
Cliff Empire update for 8 December 2022
Update 1.29
