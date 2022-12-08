 Skip to content

Survival Academy update for 8 December 2022

Ver 0.1.10

Ver 0.1.10

Build 10103670

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new BGM has been applied in some stages. 

  •  The new background music has enhanced the sense of excitement.

    Each character has given special abilities.

  • Poison absorption and range level-up abilities have been added to Pierre.
    Welda’s competence has been increased through HP Recovery, defense, and strength abilities.
  • Na’yuns competence has been increased through the charm.
    The skills of the monster have enhanced.
  • The final boss monster summoning skill after a certain time has been added.
  • A missile skill has been added to the stage 4 boss.
    The abilities of weapons have been strengthened.
  • The attack strength of the magic circle has been intensified.
  • The attack strength of the fire arrow has been increased.
  • Able to utilize other weapons during the exertion of Ginseng.
  • The attack range of gas flasks and gas tanks has been changed to surround the character.
    The item function has been upgraded.
  • The drop rate of the magnet has been increased.
  • The sizes of the items that can be obtained through the honey jars have been expanded.
    Bug fix
  • Fixed an issue of games being stopped when completing graduation assignments.

