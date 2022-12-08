Ver 0.1.10

A new BGM has been applied in some stages.
The new background music has enhanced the sense of excitement.
Each character has given special abilities.
- Poison absorption and range level-up abilities have been added to Pierre.
Welda’s competence has been increased through HP Recovery, defense, and strength abilities.
- Na’yuns competence has been increased through the charm.
The skills of the monster have enhanced.
- The final boss monster summoning skill after a certain time has been added.
- A missile skill has been added to the stage 4 boss.
The abilities of weapons have been strengthened.
- The attack strength of the magic circle has been intensified.
- The attack strength of the fire arrow has been increased.
- Able to utilize other weapons during the exertion of Ginseng.
- The attack range of gas flasks and gas tanks has been changed to surround the character.
The item function has been upgraded.
- The drop rate of the magnet has been increased.
- The sizes of the items that can be obtained through the honey jars have been expanded.
Bug fix
- Fixed an issue of games being stopped when completing graduation assignments.
