World Boss - Hotfix Update v0.1.4

Gladiators,

Off the back of our recent major Game Update, we have deployed a new Hotfix Update to address several gameplay issues and implement new diagnostic reporting tools.

These server side tools assist us in gaining clearer information for any errors reports we receive. As always, we want to ensure we are creating the best player experience we can, so please ensure you continue to report issues and provide feedback where you can!

Let’s go! It’s time to dominate and claim your title.

Release Notes

Improvements

Fixed an issue where hitboxes were sometimes inaccurate for the animations.

Fixed an issue with incorrect player data leading to clients not being replicated correctly in sessions.

Fixed an issue where Stat Trackers being applied could cause an infinite loading screen.

Removed additional backend error logs.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

Have a bug you want to report? Head on over to our Discord server. For Player Support issues, please contact us via Zendesk.

