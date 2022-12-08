 Skip to content

The Classrooms update for 8 December 2022

0.1.4.64

Build 10103366 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Decreased ambient audio in main menu by 85%
  • Decreased default music and string volume
  • Fixed volume settings don't load until viewing menu
  • Fixed volume is louder in in-game menu
  • Fixed culling issue in woman's bathroom
  • Fixed key location hint occasionally doesn't trigger
  • Added key dialog to 2nd floor
  • Fixed doll disappearing when zooming in
  • Added random lockers that can be opened
  • Added ability to hide inside lockers
  • Added key/codex entries to lockers
  • Added Discord button to Main Menu
  • Prevented leaning through walls
  • Fixed occasional invisible props
  • Fixed some lockers are partially in the wall
  • Added locker key location hint
  • Fixed entities getting stuck at doors

