- Decreased ambient audio in main menu by 85%
- Decreased default music and string volume
- Fixed volume settings don't load until viewing menu
- Fixed volume is louder in in-game menu
- Fixed culling issue in woman's bathroom
- Fixed key location hint occasionally doesn't trigger
- Added key dialog to 2nd floor
- Fixed doll disappearing when zooming in
- Added random lockers that can be opened
- Added ability to hide inside lockers
- Added key/codex entries to lockers
- Added Discord button to Main Menu
- Prevented leaning through walls
- Fixed occasional invisible props
- Fixed some lockers are partially in the wall
- Added locker key location hint
- Fixed entities getting stuck at doors
The Classrooms update for 8 December 2022
0.1.4.64
Patchnotes via Steam Community
