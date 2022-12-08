 Skip to content

Defend the Rook update for 8 December 2022

v1.17 with XBOX controller support

Share · View all patches · Build 10102968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Achievement: Not even close
  • Fixed Achievement: Spellslinger
  • Crossbow training overrides Earthquake strike
  • Ranger-Danger attacks gem cannon, it survives, thus Ranger gets additional attack. Wizzy finishes said cannon (for the defeat buff), and now Ranger is still lit but unable to attack since cannon is gone.
  • The precise shot talent doesn't seem to trigger
  • Hysteria spell makes the attack-range disappear after use for enemies technically correct, as they can't attack then, but they will after you press end turn

Changed files in this update

Tactics Tower Mayhem Content Depot 1531251
  Loading history…
