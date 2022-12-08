- Fixed Achievement: Not even close
- Fixed Achievement: Spellslinger
- Crossbow training overrides Earthquake strike
- Ranger-Danger attacks gem cannon, it survives, thus Ranger gets additional attack. Wizzy finishes said cannon (for the defeat buff), and now Ranger is still lit but unable to attack since cannon is gone.
- The precise shot talent doesn't seem to trigger
- Hysteria spell makes the attack-range disappear after use for enemies technically correct, as they can't attack then, but they will after you press end turn
Defend the Rook update for 8 December 2022
v1.17 with XBOX controller support
Patchnotes via Steam Community
