HAAK update for 8 December 2022

HAAK | UpdateV1.2.2.16402M | Dec. 8th, 2022

HAAK | UpdateV1.2.2.16402M | Dec. 8th, 2022

Dear Haakers:
We have fixed a bug, please check the details below:

  • Fixed the problem that when exiting the game after picking up 'Charged Attack' in [North Station], the 'Reflect' skill would be missing and the progress of [People's Square] could not be activated

If you encounter problems that cannot be solved, you can contact our technician to help you repair the saved file.


how to contact us:
Contact @lux_programmer via our Official Discord.

【Follow HAAK】
Discord: https://discord.gg/y5CjGrKPRn
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/勇敢的哈克-108053235350621
Twitter: @haakgame
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/OKJOY_HAAK/

