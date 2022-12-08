HAAK | UpdateV1.2.2.16402M | Dec. 8th, 2022

Dear Haakers:
We have fixed a bug, please check the details below:
- Fixed the problem that when exiting the game after picking up 'Charged Attack' in [North Station], the 'Reflect' skill would be missing and the progress of [People's Square] could not be activated
If you encounter problems that cannot be solved, you can contact our technician to help you repair the saved file.
how to contact us:
Contact @lux_programmer via our Official Discord.
Changed depots in pub_rc branch