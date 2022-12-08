 Skip to content

Little Inferno update for 8 December 2022

Update notes for Dec 7th

Share · View all patches · Build 10102703 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes for loading user images for the "My Photo" item on macOS and Linux.
  • fixes to the Korean translation
  • Added native support for M1/M2 based macOS computers

