Territory update for 8 December 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.20 – Unreal Engine 5.1

Build 10102690 · Last edited by Wendy

Changed

  • Updated engine version to 5.1
  • Changed non landscape footsteps over to the same system as the landscape

Fixed

  • Sorted a bunch of issues caused by upgarding UE engine version
  • Cooking equipment storage space UI was messed up

