Patch 1.1.6

Small hotfix tonight. Tonight's Hotfix will be at 1:30 AM ET. Estimated downtime: 15 minutes.
- Fixed a bug where Ishir Blinding Powder Augment was reducing his Space by 6 seconds instead of the correct 3 seconds
- Fixed a bug where some players who purchased a Founder's Pack on Epic didn't get the content (please reach out to customer support and THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SUPPORTING US!!)
- Fixed a bug where some players stay visually mounted
- Fixed a bug where some players didn't see Heros in Hero Select (3rd fix is the charm right?)
Changed files in this update