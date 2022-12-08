 Skip to content

Fangs update for 8 December 2022

Patch 1.1.6

Build 10102383

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small hotfix tonight. Tonight's Hotfix will be at 1:30 AM ET. Estimated downtime: 15 minutes.

  • Fixed a bug where Ishir Blinding Powder Augment was reducing his Space by 6 seconds instead of the correct 3 seconds
  • Fixed a bug where some players who purchased a Founder's Pack on Epic didn't get the content (please reach out to customer support and THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SUPPORTING US!!)
  • Fixed a bug where some players stay visually mounted
  • Fixed a bug where some players didn't see Heros in Hero Select (3rd fix is the charm right?)

