Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7708610)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Fixed a server crash related to the Spy sapping buildings
Fixed the Battle Bear not using the correct skin for team BLU
Fixed a materials problem with the Taunt: Tailored Terminal
Fixed missing sounds and smoothed the loop point for the Taunt: Roasty Toasty
Updated ctf_frosty to fix various exploits
Updated pl_rumford_event to fix missing models/materials
Updated pl_frostcliff
- Fixed sticky bombs from getting attached to the front of the payload cart
- Fixed some window props from hovering
- Fixed displacement crack in uphill near A
- Fixed few misaligned textures
- Fixed players from staying stuck few seconds in old respawn after spawns change
- Fixed players from getting stuck between cart and geometry near last pit
- Increased RED team spawn time slightly after BLU captures 2nd point
- Decreased doorway size near BLU 2nd spawn area
- Improved lighting in doorway near capture point D
- Improved clipping within map
Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy
- Improved clipping
- Added missing color correction data
- Adjusted BLU spawn to light better and tweak some clipping
- Adjusted intensity and hue of lighting in various places for better readability
- Fixed soundscape transition bugs
- Reduced temperature by 3 degrees
Updated VScript
- Updated HLTV placeholder player to not be a valid script entity. This fixes some scripts failing on dedicated servers because the HLTV placeholder player isn't accounted for.
