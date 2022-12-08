 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 8 December 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7708610)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed a server crash related to the Spy sapping buildings

  • Fixed the Battle Bear not using the correct skin for team BLU

  • Fixed a materials problem with the Taunt: Tailored Terminal

  • Fixed missing sounds and smoothed the loop point for the Taunt: Roasty Toasty

  • Updated ctf_frosty to fix various exploits

  • Updated pl_rumford_event to fix missing models/materials

  • Updated pl_frostcliff

    • Fixed sticky bombs from getting attached to the front of the payload cart
    • Fixed some window props from hovering
    • Fixed displacement crack in uphill near A
    • Fixed few misaligned textures
    • Fixed players from staying stuck few seconds in old respawn after spawns change
    • Fixed players from getting stuck between cart and geometry near last pit
    • Increased RED team spawn time slightly after BLU captures 2nd point
    • Decreased doorway size near BLU 2nd spawn area
    • Improved lighting in doorway near capture point D
    • Improved clipping within map

  • Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy

    • Improved clipping
    • Added missing color correction data
    • Adjusted BLU spawn to light better and tweak some clipping
    • Adjusted intensity and hue of lighting in various places for better readability
    • Fixed soundscape transition bugs
    • Reduced temperature by 3 degrees

  • Updated VScript

    • Updated HLTV placeholder player to not be a valid script entity. This fixes some scripts failing on dedicated servers because the HLTV placeholder player isn't accounted for.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian

Items

  • Battle Bear Added new attribute visuals/styles/0/skin_red with value of 0
  • Battle Bear Added new attribute visuals/styles/0/skin_blu with value of 1
  • Battle Bear Added new attribute visuals/styles/1/skin_red with value of 0
  • Battle Bear Added new attribute visuals/styles/1/skin_blu with value of 1

Changed files in this update

