Zofia update for 8 December 2022

Update Notes for December 7th

Update Notes for December 7th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is mostly some minor fixes and changes, with a few additions:

Changes/Additions:

  • Added 'skills' in addition to attributes (Incomplete)
    [Noted, the max attribute level is now 10, down from 100. You no longer directly level attributes, only skills.]
  • Moved difficulty setting 'gravestones' to in front of the abandoned shop
  • The HUB now auto-saves after 10 seconds
  • Enemies now have correct fall damage if kicked off of ledges (Except ghosts, who are floating)
  • Added physics objects into many levels
  • Added 'boss' variants of enemies near the end of each level
  • Improved airship handling
  • Airship can now be destroyed, resulting in an immediate level loss (But it cannot be hurt by the player)
  • Airship guns can technically be used (incomplete)
  • Added a challenge map, Mek's grapplehook challenge 1, to the temple within the HUB
  • Added a new element, 'explosive'. Not used as a magic element.
  • Made dialogue background darker
  • Added a new enemy variant, 'ghost knight'
  • Removed zooming from bows
  • Made 'labyrinth caves versus' map significantly smaller
  • Removed legacy destruction physics (Which were rarely used)
  • You should now lose oxygen underwater and can drown
  • Added more character backgrounds
  • Added a short sword to the shop
  • Added sandals to the clothing shop
  • Added 'Early Access' and the game version to the main menu and load screens
  • SSAO should now look more consistent across levels
  • The wood splinters magic now has line trails so they're much easier to see
  • Using magic on an existing magic spell will now destroy it

Fixes:

  • Aves no longer lose extra stamina when clambering and attempting to fly
  • Aves no longer lose extra stamina when swimming and attempting to fly
  • Fixed several meshes that were not LODing correctly
  • Updated Legion Rifleman to be much more accurate and better animated
  • Updated Legion Bowman to be more accurate and better animated
  • Updated Legion arrows to look more like normal arrows
  • Fixed the grapplehook's metal end as it was untextured before
  • Optimized prologue lighting
  • Armor is now rounded correctly when calculating armor level
  • Fixed Lev's dialogue
  • Fixed the 'escape menu' in splitscreen
  • Fixed an FOV issue in splitscreen (probably)
  • Fixed an issue where some weapons would never drop
  • Fixed an issue where a certain pair of pants could be sold infinitely
  • Removed rotation/scale issues when going through a teleporter
  • Fixed an issue where you may start with 0XP
  • Fixed an issue where you could not grapplehook out of water
  • Fixed a performance issue with water volumes
  • Reduced player's overall memory usage
  • Fixed an UI issue on load slots
  • Fixed several small background issues for a negligible performance increase

