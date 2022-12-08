Update Notes for December 7th

This is mostly some minor fixes and changes, with a few additions:
Changes/Additions:
- Added 'skills' in addition to attributes (Incomplete)
[Noted, the max attribute level is now 10, down from 100. You no longer directly level attributes, only skills.]
- Moved difficulty setting 'gravestones' to in front of the abandoned shop
- The HUB now auto-saves after 10 seconds
- Enemies now have correct fall damage if kicked off of ledges (Except ghosts, who are floating)
- Added physics objects into many levels
- Added 'boss' variants of enemies near the end of each level
- Improved airship handling
- Airship can now be destroyed, resulting in an immediate level loss (But it cannot be hurt by the player)
- Airship guns can technically be used (incomplete)
- Added a challenge map, Mek's grapplehook challenge 1, to the temple within the HUB
- Added a new element, 'explosive'. Not used as a magic element.
- Made dialogue background darker
- Added a new enemy variant, 'ghost knight'
- Removed zooming from bows
- Made 'labyrinth caves versus' map significantly smaller
- Removed legacy destruction physics (Which were rarely used)
- You should now lose oxygen underwater and can drown
- Added more character backgrounds
- Added a short sword to the shop
- Added sandals to the clothing shop
- Added 'Early Access' and the game version to the main menu and load screens
- SSAO should now look more consistent across levels
- The wood splinters magic now has line trails so they're much easier to see
- Using magic on an existing magic spell will now destroy it
Fixes:
- Aves no longer lose extra stamina when clambering and attempting to fly
- Aves no longer lose extra stamina when swimming and attempting to fly
- Fixed several meshes that were not LODing correctly
- Updated Legion Rifleman to be much more accurate and better animated
- Updated Legion Bowman to be more accurate and better animated
- Updated Legion arrows to look more like normal arrows
- Fixed the grapplehook's metal end as it was untextured before
- Optimized prologue lighting
- Armor is now rounded correctly when calculating armor level
- Fixed Lev's dialogue
- Fixed the 'escape menu' in splitscreen
- Fixed an FOV issue in splitscreen (probably)
- Fixed an issue where some weapons would never drop
- Fixed an issue where a certain pair of pants could be sold infinitely
- Removed rotation/scale issues when going through a teleporter
- Fixed an issue where you may start with 0XP
- Fixed an issue where you could not grapplehook out of water
- Fixed a performance issue with water volumes
- Reduced player's overall memory usage
- Fixed an UI issue on load slots
- Fixed several small background issues for a negligible performance increase
Changed files in this update